Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 398,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,656. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.