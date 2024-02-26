Seven Mile Advisory Has $823,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Netflix were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,035,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Netflix by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 422,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $587.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

