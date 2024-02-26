3,600 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.3 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 10,001,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,220,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.