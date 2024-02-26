Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 446,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.06.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

