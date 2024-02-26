Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 647,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 815.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 326,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290,682 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

FCX traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. 9,864,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,358,766. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

