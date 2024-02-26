Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 5,058,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $114,212.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,854 in the last 90 days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

