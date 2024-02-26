Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 7,668 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VCIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

