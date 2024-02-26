Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,716,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

