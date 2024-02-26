iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $170.19. 1,382,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,141. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

