Fetch.ai Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $191.91 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $935.80 million and $191.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,795,029 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

