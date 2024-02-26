Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 691854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.