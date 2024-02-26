Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,339,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,989,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

