SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $153,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $188.33. 3,742,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.