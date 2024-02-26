Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Position Lessened by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Textainer Group worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.0 %

TGH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

