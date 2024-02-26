Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 117,781 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. 2,860,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,752. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

