Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $37,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.42. 1,016,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,659. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

