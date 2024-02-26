Synovus Financial Corp Has $44 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,531,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.