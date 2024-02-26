Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $36,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $36.59. 402,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,459. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

