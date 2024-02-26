Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $56,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

GDX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 20,225,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,448,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

