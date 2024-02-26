The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $110,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 4,042,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,489. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

