Synovus Financial Corp Sells 38,513 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,034. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

