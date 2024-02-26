Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,704 shares of company stock worth $2,480,298 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

WY traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

