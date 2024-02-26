Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 376 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,978. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.