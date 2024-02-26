Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.4% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,893. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

