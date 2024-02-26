Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,764. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

