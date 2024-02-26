Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.97. 1,766,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

