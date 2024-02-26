STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 704,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,865. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 442,040 shares of company stock worth $13,436,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

