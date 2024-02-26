PotCoin (POT) Trading 44.9% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $437.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00131549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.