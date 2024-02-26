XRUN (XRUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,445.15

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $114.54 million and approximately $23,445.15 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

