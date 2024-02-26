Decred (DCR) Price Tops $20.90 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Decred has a market cap of $331.90 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $20.90 or 0.00038257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00138873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,882,316 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

