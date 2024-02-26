Electroneum Market Cap Tops $51.93 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and approximately $729,297.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,360,715 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.