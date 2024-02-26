BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $692,733.71

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $692,733.71 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

