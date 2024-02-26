Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.45. 651,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,009. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

