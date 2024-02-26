Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 77,888 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,888 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 2.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 839,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,649. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

