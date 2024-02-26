The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.71. 1,376,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

