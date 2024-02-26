Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $27.55 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $12.28 on Monday, hitting $3,518.24. 305,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,254.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

