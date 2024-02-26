Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,794 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $115,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,684. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

