Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Adobe by 496.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 46.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $563.59. 3,305,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.28 and a 200-day moving average of $570.45. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.