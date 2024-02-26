Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 442 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,284. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

