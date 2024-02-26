Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Cognyte Software worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 115,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

