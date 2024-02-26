Senvest Management LLC Invests $792,000 in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $266.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

