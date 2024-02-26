Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.7 %

GOOG stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.91. 21,274,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

