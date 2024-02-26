Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.43. The stock had a trading volume of 996,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $374.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.73 and a 200 day moving average of $326.36. The company has a market cap of $370.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

