Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.24. 3,769,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,216. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.09. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

