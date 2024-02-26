Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.00

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 159024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

