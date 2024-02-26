Synovus Financial Corp Buys 117,900 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $732,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,277. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

