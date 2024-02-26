Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,158,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.95. 134,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

