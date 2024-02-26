Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 231,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

