Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 15,281 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 144,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 154,220 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,326. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

