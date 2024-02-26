Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.30% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RFI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,139. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

